The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood watch for the Greater Toronto Area.
The TRCA and Environment Canada are warning of a “significant weather system” that is expected to pass through the GTA on Tuesday.
Temperatures lingering at about 10ºC is expected and rainfall amounts are forecasted to range between 15 to 25 mm. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated between 8 am and 9 pm on Tuesday.
The advisory says some freezing rain is possible Tuesday morning in the northern parts of TRCA’s jurisdiction with ice accumulation from freezing rain is expected to melt later the same day.
“Drizzle may persist into Tuesday evening ending around midnight,” continues the alert. “Temperatures are then forecast to drop below freezing Tuesday overnight and Wednesday.”
- You might also like:
- House of Commons to vote on government's decision to invoke Emergencies Act tonight
- Canada’s top doctor says the we’re through the worst of the Omicron wave
The TRCA says river levels are expected to rise as of a result of the 24-hour weather system and will cause “further break-up and movement of river ice, as well as the movement of existing ice jams.” The alert says river water levels and ice jam conditions and locations can change very rapidly.
All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as the weather conditions will result in higher water levels, fast-flowing cold water, and slippery or unstable banks.
Ice jams have been observed in the following locations since the start of the weekend:
- City of Toronto
- Mimico Creek – Bloor Street West crossing (southeast corner of Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West intersection)
- Humber River – Bloor Street crossing as well as near the Toronto Humber Yacht Club and the Old Mill Rd bridge
- Lower Don – Villiers Street to Cherry Street bridge
- City of Brampton
- Etobicoke Creek – Clarence Street bridge
- City of Vaughan
- Humber River – Rutherford Road, east of Highway 27 as well as between Major Mackenzie and Broda Drive, west of Highway 27
- Town of Caledon (Bolton)
- Humber River – along Glasgow Road to Hickman Street. Additionally, there are large broken-up ice sheets at the Humberlea Rd and King St crossings.
- Town of Ajax
- Duffins Creek – Highway 401 and Bayly Street between Church Street and Westney Road South
“Please carefully monitor your local conditions,” says the advisory. The public is urged to stay away from streams, rivers, shoreline areas, and ice-covered areas. Avoid any areas currently experiencing an ice jam and stay away from large river ice blocks that may be present along river banks.
Citizens are urged to exercise caution around all watercourse crossing structures such as bridges, culverts, and dams as well as around all bodies of water and valley banks.