The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood watch for the Greater Toronto Area.

The TRCA and Environment Canada are warning of a “significant weather system” that is expected to pass through the GTA on Tuesday.

Temperatures lingering at about 10ºC is expected and rainfall amounts are forecasted to range between 15 to 25 mm. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated between 8 am and 9 pm on Tuesday.

The advisory says some freezing rain is possible Tuesday morning in the northern parts of TRCA’s jurisdiction with ice accumulation from freezing rain is expected to melt later the same day.

“Drizzle may persist into Tuesday evening ending around midnight,” continues the alert. “Temperatures are then forecast to drop below freezing Tuesday overnight and Wednesday.”

The TRCA says river levels are expected to rise as of a result of the 24-hour weather system and will cause "further break-up and movement of river ice, as well as the movement of existing ice jams." The alert says river water levels and ice jam conditions and locations can change very rapidly.