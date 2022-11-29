Astronomers, mathematicians, and explorers have known since around 300 BC that the Earth is a sphere, but some internet conspiracy theorists with a dubious understanding of science and an intense mistrust of proven science cling to the ancient belief that our planet is, in fact, flat.

Flat-Earthers exist in their own weird compartment of the internet that occasionally crosses paths with reality, like one recent case where one believer tried to make an example out of our fair city of Toronto.

One internet conspiracy theorist took to Twitter with a video of the 6ix’s impressive skyline captured from across Lake Ontario in Western New York, claiming that the video in some way disproved the Earth’s well-established curvature.

This is Toronto at 40 miles away, on a globe it should be 300 feet below the horizon and if it was a Mirage, Toronto would be upside down.. pic.twitter.com/LJrUayXv18 — Plana Terra (@usnational7) November 24, 2022

It didn’t take long for this ridiculous claim to be debunked, with a few commenters piling on that the clip of the distant skyline actually proves the opposite of the flat-Earther’s claim.

Once again: the bottom 1/3 of the CM Tower is obscured as expected. pic.twitter.com/fSjZpSVVC5 — Grey Analyst (@doctorbuttons) November 26, 2022

Anyone familiar with the Toronto skyline can immediately tell that the lower few hundred feet of buildings and the waterfront itself are obscured by water.

Where do you think this part has gone? pic.twitter.com/9oHg70xcFr — Winston Smith 💎 (@Quoque_Tu_Brute) November 24, 2022

However, we can imagine a country bumpkin who has never been to a big city would have trouble fathoming our skyline at its full height.

Although you probably already know that you are using the wrong mathematic formula to reach that number (the loved parabolic flat earth equation which doesn’t take into account the elevation), your argument is: “There is not enough curvature, so there is no curvature”

LOL. pic.twitter.com/20n9LOAsyy — Collin masonic Bikini 👙🌸🦜🐑🎖 (@CollinOctantis) November 25, 2022

But many following the thread remain unwilling to listen to logical counterarguments, pejoratively referring to the majority of Earth residents who consider their planet spherical as “Globers.”

There’s plenty of buildings there visible that aren’t 300 ft high . Globers will focus on one building . — Rob. 🇦🇺 (@rob_freddy) November 24, 2022

Even when confronted with the conspicuously absent bottoms of buildings, supporters of the wild theory have a long list of unscientific explanations that they use to self-validate, ranging from bending light acting as a lens to “Lucifer blinding people’s minds.”

Where are the bottoms of the buildings pic.twitter.com/ZjTaz10Vw2 — I am fine Wojak (@globe_4_life) November 24, 2022

They’ll surely call us sheep for this, but that’s a price we’re willing to pay.

