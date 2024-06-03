I’ve always dreamed of taking a cruise, and recently, I’ve been looking at a bunch of local ones that pass through some of my favourite spots in Ontario.

The Kawartha Cruise, operated by Ontario Waterway Cruise Inc., has definitely moved to the top of my bucket list. It looks like the perfect journey through the Kawartha Region – one of the most beautiful spots in the province.

This cruise showcases a bunch of engineering marvels, including the Peterborough Lift Lock, the Kirkfield Lift Lock, and the Big Chute Marine Railway.

The Trent-Severn Waterway was opened for navigation across central Ontario in 1920, connecting Lake Ontario to Georgian Bay.

This 386 km stretch of scenic lakes, rivers, and locks took 87 years to complete. It originally served the needs of the local lumber industry and neighbouring communities.

Nowadays, it’s a recreational wonder maintained by Parks Canada, with over 120,000 boats passing through each season! Now, let’s dive into the itinerary and see what makes this cruise so special.

Cruise Route: Peterborough to Big Chute

Your journey begins in Peterborough, where registration starts at 8 pm behind the Peterborough Holiday Inn. You’ll have plenty of time to explore the city and its surrounding area before the cruise departs the next morning.

Day 1: Peterborough to Buckhorn

Departing at breakfast, the Kawartha Voyageur ascends seven locks on the Otonabee River between Peterborough and Lakefield, including the town’s impressive Lift Lock. After lunch, the cruise sails into Lake Katchewanooka, the first of the famous Kawartha Lakes.

The journey continues upstream through Young’s Point, Clear Lake, Hell’s Gate with its lonely Church on the Rock, and Stoney Lake to Burleigh Falls. After crossing Lovesick and Lower Buckhorn Lakes, the boat docks for the night in the village of Buckhorn.

Day 2: Buckhorn to Kirkfield Lift Lock

Leaving Buckhorn at breakfast, the cruise enjoys a relaxing day through five more Kawartha Lakes and the villages of Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Falls. The day ends at the Kirkfield Lift Lock after passing through the man-made channel.

Day 3: Kirkfield to Orillia

From the summit of the Trent-Severn Waterway at Kirkfield Lift Lock, the cruise heads downstream through Canal Lake and the Talbot River, passing through five locks and several swing bridges before entering Lake Simcoe.

A mid-afternoon crossing of about 15 miles brings the boat to the port of Orillia for the night. Perched directly at the top of Lake Simcoe, Orillia is a fun place to spend the day with satisfying surprises around every corner.

Day 4: Orillia to Port Stanton

After a morning of exploration, the cruise sails up Lake Couchiching and enters the Severn River at Washago. This stretch of the Severn River to Sparrow Lake offers stunning views of homes and cottages. The boat docks overnight at Port Stanton on Sparrow Lake.

Day 5: Port Stanton to Big Chute

The final day features the dramatic scenery of the Severn River, including the Swift Rapids lock. The boat reaches its destination at the Big Chute Marine Railway, where there’s time to view the marine railway before boarding a chartered bus back to Peterborough, arriving around 5 pm.

This cruise through the Kawartha Lakes and Severn River clearly promises an unforgettable experience, and I can’t wait to make it and soak up everything it has to offer.