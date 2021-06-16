Fishing is free this Father's Day weekend in Ontario

Families can fish for free this Father’s Day weekend in Ontario.

On June 19 and 20, Ontarians can fish province-wide without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card.

Those who decide to cast their lines this weekend are asked to follow conservation licence catch limits, obey size limits and sanctuaries, and follow all fishing regulations.

The province is also offering free day-use permits at more than 100 Ontario parks on Sunday, June 20.

“I encourage all families to take advantage of the great weather and celebrate the day, while also being responsible and continuing to follow all public health advice, including physical distancing,” Environment, Conservation, and Parks Minister Jeff Yurek said in a press release.

Under Step 1 of Ontario’s reopening plan, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted.

Earlier this month, the province began issuing free day-use passes for all Ontario provincial parks on weekdays. From June 7 until September 2, admission to 115 provincial parks is free from Monday to Thursday. The free passes are for day-use only, meaning they’re ideal for a hike, walk, or a picnic by the lake.

In response to the heightened demand for outdoor space during the pandemic, Ontario has also created a system for hikers to reserve a daily vehicle permit up to five days before their visit. The new booking system is available for 17 popular parks this summer:

Algonquin

Arrowhead

Batchawana Bay

Craigleith

Darlington

Forks of the Credit

Kakabeka Falls

Kettle Lakes

Lake Superior

Long Point

Mono Cliffs

North Beach

Pinery

Presqu’ile

Sandbanks

Sibbald Point

Turkey Point

All that’s left to do now is choose a park and make a reservation.