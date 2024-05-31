Ex-Raptors player makes pro soccer debut in Europe

Dennis Schroder may have had just a short stint with the Toronto Raptors, but it’s probably going to end up being a little bit longer than his time as a pro soccer player.

On Thursday, the current Brooklyn Nets guard made his pro soccer debut for German sixth-division side FC Germania Bleckenstedt.

Dennis Schröder made his official football debut in German 6th division ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uC0JcA1nvz — FIBA (@FIBA) May 31, 2024

And while he might not be remembered alongside the likes of Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson, and Jackie Robinson, he’s one of just a few athletes worldwide who can claim to have played two sports at the professional level.

Schroder played 62 minutes in the 5-1 loss for his side. The match saw him play alongside his brother-in-law Daniel Ziolo, a regular for FC Germania Bleckenstedt.

He’s one of the most popular athletes in Germany, having led the country’s national team to the FIBA World Cup title in 2023, where Schroder was named tournament MVP.

The veteran point guard averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 51 games this past season during his time in Toronto. He had signed a two-year deal with Toronto in the offseason worth $26 million, but emerged as a likely trade chip once the franchise seemed committed to a rebuild after struggling to start out the year.

“He called me a couple of times, I woke up and [my agent] told me that I’m going to Brooklyn,” Schroder told reporters following the trade in mid-February. “I mean, having a family, having three kids, a wife, it’s not easy, but at the end of the day, nothing really changed. Of course, I go to a new city, new situation, but at the end of the day, we play basketball for a living, and I’m really extremely grateful for it.”

Schroder has one year remaining on his contract originally signed with Toronto, as he’s expected to play for Brooklyn once again this upcoming season.