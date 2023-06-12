5 former Raptors set to be free agents this summer

The Toronto Raptors have never really been known for being a hot free-agent destination.

Despite having a recent NBA championship and being one of the league’s generally well-liked cities among visiting players, the league’s lone Canadian franchise has a reputation for struggling to land the game’s top stars via free agency.

But what about guys who have already done it before? There’s a plethora of former Raptors set to hit the free agent market when it opens in early July.

Would any of these signings move the needle to becoming a more competitive roster? Not likely. Most of them are well past their respective NBA primes, with Toronto ideally looking to put out a younger roster.

But for imagination’s sake, here are a few ex-Raptors looking for places to play next year:

Serge Ibaka

Tenure in Toronto: 2017-2020

Last NBA team: Milwaukee Bucks

A fan favourite during his time in Toronto, Serge Ibaka has bounced around five NBA franchises over the course of his career.

Ibaka played just 35 games over the last two seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks after being acquired in a trade deadline deal in 2022, and was eventually waived earlier this year.

If nothing else, he’d provide some decent fashion and food content for a team in need of a few good laughs.

Danny Green

Tenure in Toronto: 2017-2020

Last NBA team: Cleveland Cavaliers

A rare three-time NBA champion with three different franchises, Danny Green suited up in 11 games this past season for Memphis and Cleveland after suffering an ACL tear in the 2022 playoffs.

One of the game’s all-time great three-point shooters and a starter on the 2018-19 championship roster, the 14-year NBA vet likely still has a little left to prove as his career winds down.

Greg Monroe

Tenure in Toronto: 2018-19

Last NBA team: Utah Jazz

Greg Monroe wasn’t exactly the most memorable Raptor in his 38 games in 2018-19 (sorry, diehard fans of the Moose), but the one-time Toronto centre has made it through five NBA franchises — as well as teams in Taiwan and Puerto Rico — since his stint in Toronto, having last played in the NBA in 2021-22.

An NBA return might seem unlikely, but never say never; Toronto hasn’t exactly had too much success with their bigs over the last few seasons.

Terrence Ross

Tenure in Toronto: 2012-17

Last NBA team: Phoenix Suns

Having an argument for the best dunker in team history — yes, even challenging Vince Carter — Terrence Ross spent the last seven seasons with the Orlando Magic before being shipped off to Phoenix earlier this year.

Ross has made it out of the first round of the playoffs just twice in his NBA tenure — back in 2015-16 in Toronto, and this past season with Phoenix, so perhaps he’s looking to end his career with some playoff success. Sticking around in Phoenix might make more sense from that perspective, but Ross has yet to sign a new deal there, so it’s possible he could be looking elsewhere for a spot to play next season.

Cory Joseph

Tenure in Toronto: 2015-17

Last NBA team: Detroit Pistons

Known for being one of the lone Toronto-born players to suit up for the franchise, Joseph has found his home the last three seasons in suiting up for former Raptors coach Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons.

Casey’s retirement from coaching this summer doesn’t likely have much of an impact on Joseph’s future, but having started just two games this past season also indicates that Joseph isn’t exactly the biggest part of Detroit’s future either. With Toronto needing guard help, perhaps they turn to a familiar face to come off the bench next season for them.

Honourable mentions

The aforementioned five names aren’t the only ex-Raptors expected to hit the market this summer, but it’s hard to imagine a few other names kicking around actually being signed by the team. Two names that stick out are former Sixth Man of The Year Lou Williams, who last played in the NBA in 2021-22, and James Johnson, who has played 131 games over the last three seasons for four different franchises.

Both are 36 years old, though, and it’s hard to fathom Toronto opting to sign players well past their best days at this point.