Triangulated between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal, Prince Edward County has quite literally stomped onto the wine scene as one of the fastest-growing wine regions in the province.

Known for producing some nuanced Pinot Noirs and crisp Chardonnays, the area has produced some award-winning cool-climate wines and grows over 20 grape varieties.

To celebrate the robust offerings of the county, PEC Wine is hosting its annual Élevage: PEC Winter Wine Festival for the very first time.

Running for one weekend, from Saturday, March 11 until Sunday, March 12, 2023, the festival will be hosted at seven winery venues throughout the region from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day, while each venue will showcase an additional two to three guest producers per winery.

With chef-prepared food pairings at each stop, your general admission ticket lets you explore both days of the festival as you sample up to 22 of the different producers over the course of the weekend.

Included in the price of admission are 12 drink sample tickets and three food sample tickets — with additional sample tickets available for purchase on-site.

For the designated driver in your group or anyone under the age of 19, there’s also a Zero Proof Admission at a reduced cost, which includes the three food samples.

While there will be classic LCBO faves like Sandbanks and Three Dog Winery, many of the producers showcasing during the festival aren’t available at the LCBO, so a visit to Prince Edward County will be the only way to access exclusive wineries like Hubbs Creek and Stanners Vineyard.

Élevage has also made it easy for you to skip the commute and hang out in the County thanks to their official accommodations partner, The Drake Devonshire.

There will also be a shuttle service to and from the hotel for the festival, available to all attendees, courtesy of Sandbanks Vacations. You’ll need to grab a shuttle ticket in advance, priced at $40 per person, for a whole weekend of shuttle service.

For the foodies, Élevage’s delicious pairings are crafted by local chefs to celebrate the region’s rich culinary history and showcase the winter cooking techniques integral to Canadian food culture.

With respect to the traditional territory of the Anishnaabeg, Wendat, and Haudenosaunee Peoples, and adjacent to the Kanien’keha:ka (Mohawk) community of Tyendinaga — on which the wine is grown and produced — over half of the participating chefs in Élevage are of Indigenous descent, including four Mohawk chefs from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

So go explore and raise a glass to all that Prince Edward County has to offer at the Élevage: PEC Winter Wine Festival, with tickets available now through PEC Wine’s website.