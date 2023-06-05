One elderly couple in Toronto recently posted dozens of letters outside a Scotiabank begging for answers on an account that was allegedly closed without their permission.

Several photos — which were supplied to blogTO by a reader — show multiple copies of the same letter posted outside a Scotiabank branch near Markham Road and Ellesmere Road.

“My wife and I, who are Pamela and Livingston Jeffers, are waiting on answers concerning our account that was closed without our permission,” the letter reads.

“We are begging for help. If anyone can help you can by sharing this with your friends and the media, that’s all I am asking from the public,” the letter continues.

BlogTO has redacted the phone number included in the letter to preserve the privacy of the couple.

“Scotiabank, we want our accounts and property information from you,” a scribble at the bottom of the letter says.

Aside from the closed bank account, the couple said they are seeking information on a property they purchased in 1986 and paid in full by 2005.

“We are senior citizens of Canada looking for peace,” the elderly duo wrote.

Back in 2020, the same couple made headlines after they alleged that Durham Regional Police and staff at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital assaulted them during an October 2018 confrontation. A witness video of the incident shows two officers retraining and punching Livingston as his wife cries on and resists staff attempting to bring her back to the hospital.

However, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) and York police cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing.

BlogTO attempted to contact the branch location, as well as the couple who posted the letters but did not receive a response back in time for this article.