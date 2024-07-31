A legendary Toronto ice cream shop was just ranked one of the most iconic in the entire world.

Toronto residents tend to be as faithful to their favourite local ice cream shops as they are to their favourite shawarma joint, which is to say undyingly, but according to a new ranking by Taste Atlas, there’s one that’s more iconic than all the rest.

In a ranking of the 100 most iconic ice cream shops in the world, Taste Atlas highlights destinations from Italy to India, that have “left an indelible mark on the global dessert scene,” and one beloved Toronto shop made the cut.

Beaches-based ice cream shop Ed’s Real Scoop was recognized as the only Toronto establishment on the list, earning specific props for their Burnt Marshmallow flavour which is, we must contend, truly iconic indeed.

You might also like: McDonald's launches new Firecracker McCrispy across Canada

Wendy's is launching a new summer drink and deals across Canada

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski shares his love of Canadian chips

Founded in 2000 by Ed Francis, the ice cream shop has expanded beyond a beloved local institution to now operating four locations across the city — all of which are more frequently seen on summer days with a line that goes down the sidewalk than without.

While it was the only Toronto ice cream shop to rank, Ed’s wasn’t the only Canadian creamery to earn a place on the list.

Cavendish’s Cows earned a nod for its titular Wowie Cowie flavour alongside Vancouver’s La Casa Gelato for its truly unique — if not divisive — durian gelato, and Montreal’s Le Bilboquet for its mango sorbet.

If you want to try Ed’s Real Scoop’s iconic Burnt Marshmallow ice cream (or any other flavour, for that matter) for yourself, you can visit its locations in The Beaches, Leslieville, Roncesvalles and Mimico.