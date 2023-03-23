Driver loses fancy car after busted doing donuts in Mississauga mall parking lot

A speed demon is now missing his souped-up ride after getting busted doing donuts in a Mississauga mall parking lot.

Peel Regional Police stated on Thursday that investigators from its Road Safety Services Safer Roads Team had laid charges against a man apprehended for alleged dangerous operation of a vehicle in the parking lot of Westwood Square in Mississauga.

Police allege that on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 9:15 pm, the vehicle was spotted “performing high-speed circular manoeuvres,” commonly known as donuts (a word police are almost certainly familiar with) in the surface parking lot near Goreway Drive and Morningstar Drive.

A 22-year-old Cheltenham man was charged with a list of offences, including dangerous operation, racing a motor vehicle, unnecessary noise, no muffler and driving a vehicle not in accordance with emission regulations.

In addition to his charges, the accused is now without this sweet ride after police seized the vehicle.

A photo released by Peel Police shows a driverless red Ford Mustang next to a police pursuit vehicle in the mall parking lot. There’s also a Timmies in the background, so responding officers had the option to snack on donuts while investigating different types of donuts.

The suspect was released sans vehicle with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2023, to face his provincial and federal charges.

Meanwhile, Peel Police are asking anyone with information about this circular-speeding offender to contact investigators with the Safer Roads Team or anonymously via Peel Crime Stoppers.