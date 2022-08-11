Residents react after massive power outage hits downtown Toronto
In an unexpected turn of events, residents of downtown Toronto were hit with a power outage Thursday afternoon.
People began tweeting about their power going out at around 12:30 pm.
Those living in Cabbagetown, the Entertainment District and Queen West all shared that they have no power.
Is there a #poweroutage in Toronto right now? #Toronto
— Michael Jacobsen (@marketing_mbj) August 11, 2022
Power outage on #Parliamentstreet #Parliament #toronto
— Scott Merritt (@scottmerritt73) August 11, 2022
Hey @TorontoHydro: Power outage in Cabbagetown. Whole block (including traffic lights) are out.
— Kevin Morris (@thekevinmorris) August 11, 2022
Whereabouts are you located? Trying to get a sense of scale. I’m at Bay/Gerrard area
— Thomas George (@thmsgrg) August 11, 2022
One individual at the Eaton Centre said the power went out throughout the entire mall.
Must be a week of power outages, because I’m at Eaton Centre and the entire mall is having a power outage… fyi
— K Marie (@karenmarievee) August 11, 2022
It’s lights out at Yonge-Dundas Square as well.
The big screen at Yonge-Dundas is lights-out in #Toronto. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/BVgbpQ7wMh
— Douglas W. Judson 🇨🇦 (@dwjudson) August 11, 2022
There has been no confirmation from Toronto Hydro at this time. At 9:25 am the company tweeted about a separate outage impacting the St. Clair West area.
We’re currently responding to an outage in & around the following boundaries: St. Clair Ave W south to Bloor St W & Lansdowne Ave east to Ossington Ave. A crew is on site investigating.
— Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 11, 2022
At time of publication, the Toronto Hydro website is down, so customers are unable to view the outage map and get updates.
Art 12:51 pm, Toronto Hydro tweeted that they are investigating an issue affecting the downtown core.
We’re investigating an issue affecting power to @torontohydro and their customers in the downtown core. Updates will be provided as we have more information. #DarkTO pic.twitter.com/u1uxr6JgBq
— Hydro One (@HydroOne) August 11, 2022
Toronto Police is also aware, reminding drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signal lights are out in their area.
POWER OUTAGE:
Downtown core
– Toronto police is aware of a power outage affecting the downtown core
– Cause of the outage is unknown this time
– Remember to treat intersections as a 4-way stop if traffic signal lights are out@TorontoHydro is aware
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2022
More to come as this story develops.