News

Residents react after massive power outage hits downtown Toronto

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 11 2022, 5:04 pm
Residents react after massive power outage hits downtown Toronto
Creative Cat Studio/Shutterstock

In an unexpected turn of events, residents of downtown Toronto were hit with a power outage Thursday afternoon.

People began tweeting about their power going out at around 12:30 pm.

Those living in Cabbagetown, the Entertainment District and Queen West all shared that they have no power.

One individual at the Eaton Centre said the power went out throughout the entire mall.

It’s lights out at Yonge-Dundas Square as well.

There has been no confirmation from Toronto Hydro at this time. At 9:25 am the company tweeted about a separate outage impacting the St. Clair West area.

At time of publication, the Toronto Hydro website is down, so customers are unable to view the outage map and get updates.

Art 12:51 pm, Toronto Hydro tweeted that they are investigating an issue affecting the downtown core.

Toronto Police is also aware, reminding drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signal lights are out in their area.


More to come as this story develops.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.