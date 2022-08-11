In an unexpected turn of events, residents of downtown Toronto were hit with a power outage Thursday afternoon.

People began tweeting about their power going out at around 12:30 pm.

Those living in Cabbagetown, the Entertainment District and Queen West all shared that they have no power.

Is there a #poweroutage in Toronto right now? #Toronto — Michael Jacobsen (@marketing_mbj) August 11, 2022

Hey @TorontoHydro: Power outage in Cabbagetown. Whole block (including traffic lights) are out. — Kevin Morris (@thekevinmorris) August 11, 2022

Whereabouts are you located? Trying to get a sense of scale. I’m at Bay/Gerrard area — Thomas George (@thmsgrg) August 11, 2022

One individual at the Eaton Centre said the power went out throughout the entire mall.

Must be a week of power outages, because I’m at Eaton Centre and the entire mall is having a power outage… fyi — K Marie (@karenmarievee) August 11, 2022

It’s lights out at Yonge-Dundas Square as well.

The big screen at Yonge-Dundas is lights-out in #Toronto. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/BVgbpQ7wMh — Douglas W. Judson 🇨🇦 (@dwjudson) August 11, 2022

There has been no confirmation from Toronto Hydro at this time. At 9:25 am the company tweeted about a separate outage impacting the St. Clair West area.

We’re currently responding to an outage in & around the following boundaries: St. Clair Ave W south to Bloor St W & Lansdowne Ave east to Ossington Ave. A crew is on site investigating. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 11, 2022

At time of publication, the Toronto Hydro website is down, so customers are unable to view the outage map and get updates.

Art 12:51 pm, Toronto Hydro tweeted that they are investigating an issue affecting the downtown core.

We’re investigating an issue affecting power to @torontohydro and their customers in the downtown core. Updates will be provided as we have more information. #DarkTO pic.twitter.com/u1uxr6JgBq — Hydro One (@HydroOne) August 11, 2022

Toronto Police is also aware, reminding drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signal lights are out in their area.

POWER OUTAGE:

Downtown core

– Toronto police is aware of a power outage affecting the downtown core

– Cause of the outage is unknown this time

– Remember to treat intersections as a 4-way stop if traffic signal lights are out@TorontoHydro is aware

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2022



More to come as this story develops.