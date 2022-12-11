12 Days of Giveaways: A Wine and Oyster Feast at The Parlour Restaurant

Good food is always a must during the holiday season and the fine folks at The Parlour Restaurant are ready to serve.

The popular King Street West destination welcomes everyone seeking a stylishly laid-back atmosphere, with innovative cocktails, craft-brewed beers and quality wines alongside an inventive menu.

If you’re craving handcrafted pizzas, brunch and burgers, delectable share plates, and mouth-watering desserts, The Parlour is the place to be. And they even offer 1/2 off of wine and premium oysters every Monday to Wednesday

To celebrate its 10th anniversary this month, The Parlour is giving away a Wine and Oyster Feast in 12 Days of Giveaways. Bon Appétit!

The prize

$200 table of 4 to enjoy at The Parlour

This prize package is valued at $200

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveToronto, @DishedToronto, and @TheParlourRestaurants on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a Wine and Oyster Feast worth $200 from The Parlour in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3HoHUnR Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines