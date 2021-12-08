12 Days of Giveaways: $100 gift card to Wahlburgers Canada

It’s all about comfort food this time of year, especially when we’re talking about mouth-watering burgers from Wahlburgers Canada!

Whether it’s a juicy BBQ Bacon Burger, an irresistible Impossible Burger, or The Wahlburgers original “Our Burger”, there are so many options to choose from at the award-winning burger concept founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg.

You can event stop by to enjoy the limited-time commemorative creation by Chef Paul – the 10th Anniversary Burger.

The restaurant also offers a variety of sandwiches, fish and chips, pizzas and salads to please all diners. And to round out your meal, try their sweet potato tots, fresh-cut fries, onions rings and poutine.

Make sure you save room for dessert, which includes ice cream frappes and adult frappes, Paul’s grown-up, alcohol-fortified version of the ice cream beverage.

To help make your Wahlburgers Canada experience even more fun on the bun, they’re offering a $100 gift card in our 12 Days of Giveaways.

So prepare your tastebuds for the bounty of delicious burgers!

The prize

$100 gift card to Wahlburgers Canada

This prize package is valued at $100.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedToronto, @DailyHiveToronto and @@WahlburgersCA on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $100 gift card from @WahlburgersCA in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3ECaMER Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

