12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $2,000 Starbucks card

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially when the holidays have arrived at Starbucks.

Get warm and cozy with Starbucks Canada‘s new non-dairy Sugar Cookie Oat Latte, or a returning handcrafted holiday beverage like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlé Latte or Chestnut Praline Latte.

To help keep you caffeinated as you rock around the Christmas tree, Starbucks is offering a $2,000 Starbucks card along with some great holiday merchandise. This gift will basically last you an entire year (that’s assuming you don’t drink five cups of coffee a day).

So get ready to enjoy a cup of Starbucks coffee, your seasonal favourites, or a delicious bakery item for the next 365 days!

The prize

A $2,000 gift card

This prize package is valued at $2,000.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedToronto and @DailyHiveToronto on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following: (1 entry)

Win a $2000 @StarbucksCanada gift card in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3pfgYMx Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to the Daily Hive newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines