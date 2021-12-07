12 Days of Giveaways: Enjoy trailblazing cuisine with $250 gift card to Minami

This holiday season, enjoy trailblazing Aburi cuisine right here in Toronto with Minami.

Minami Toronto offers mouthwatering Oshi sushi, signature rolls, Crudo-style sushi, and the new, multi-course Shokai. You’ll want to try the delicious land and sea creations by Minami’s talented chefs plus the unique desserts from pastry chef Nikki Tam.

The menu at Minami Toronto embraces seasonal and regional ingredients, as well as Ocean Wise seafood options. Techniques and flavours combining Japanese tradition and modern global concepts are reflected in dishes that span from land to sea. Enjoy your dining experience in their award-winning 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards space.

And you can enjoy gourmet cuisine in the comfort of your home, thanks to Minami’s takeout platform, Aburi at Home. Order a curated selection of beautiful sushi trays and more from the Aburi At Home menu.

Traditional Japanese flavours and techniques are combined with local, east coast elements to create a truly unique dining experience that you can enjoy via delivery or pickup through Aburi at Home.

The prize

$250 Minami Toronto gift card

This prize package is valued at $250.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedToronto and @MinamiToronto on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $250 gift card from Minami Toronto in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3oF5h2N Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

