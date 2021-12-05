12 Days of Giveaways: Six-course Tasting Menu for two at Marben

Enjoy the finest in farm-to-table dining right in downtown Toronto!

Marben is an elevated farm-to-table restaurant renowned for warm hospitality, expertly crafted cocktails, a discerning wine list and seasonally-driven dishes. Every visit to Marben is a unique experience; if you were to visit twice in one week, your menu would be different each time.

Chris Locke, Marben’s Executive Chef, uses seasonal and sustainable ingredients while paying tribute to the restaurant’s British heritage. Marben strives to use only Ontario or Canadian ingredients, which means a focus on fermentation as a driver of flavour.

In the winter, the restaurant restricts the ingredients to what is locally available – root vegetables that can keep in the cellar as well as meats and dairy. That’s why Marben uses fermentation to stock a pantry of preserved ingredients to add a taste of Ontario summer in their winter cuisine.

No matter the ingredients, everything is delicious at Marben. The tasting menus designed by Locke are created specifically for reservations while also taking into account tastes and dietary requirements. This allows the kitchen team to be creative and use some of the experimental ferments and hyper-seasonal ingredients in their dishes.

