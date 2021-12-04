12 Days of Giveaways: $100 gift card to Bar From Afar

Be ready for all your holiday entertainment needs with delicious speakeasy-style cocktail kits delivered right to your door!

Bar From Afar, Toronto’s newest cocktail kit delivery service, provides everything you need to create speakeasy-style cocktails at home for any occasion.

Select your own experience based on personal preference. The easy-to-make kits include locally-produced spirits, house-made mixers, garnishes and even a mason jar and small solo cup to measure and shake.

Torontonians can select from a variety of single or mixed spirit options which currently include vodka, gin, whiskey, rum and tequila. Some of Bar From Afar’s key Canadian partners include Burnbrae Farms, Red Bull Canada and North of 7 Distillery.

Tailor your Bar From Afar kit by choosing through the mixer menus or selecting a single spirit option in one of three sizes – Date Night (four cocktails), BFA (eight cocktails) or Social (16 cocktails). You can then have your order delivered within the GTA from Tuesday to Saturday, or pick it up at Bar From Afar’s new downtown location on Niagara Street.

The prize

$100 gift card to Bar From Afar

This prize package is valued at $100.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedToronto, @DailyHiveToronto and @BarFromAfar on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $100 gift card from Bar From Afar in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3djODPz Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

