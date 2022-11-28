Magical holiday train will roll through Toronto this week

After a three-year hiatus, the CP Holiday Train is returning in 2022 with more spirit and cheer.

Back for its 24th year, the train is 1,000 feet long and decked out in holiday decor and LED lights.

It’s making its way across Canada and the US for its first cross-continent tour after three years of virtual concerts.

The CP Holiday Train program has two trains, one that travels only in Canada and another with stops in both Canada and the US.

They will be raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. While the Holiday Train shows are free to attend, CP asks people to bring cash or non-perishable food donations if they’re able to.

Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

There will be live music and this year’s performers include Alan Doyle, Kelly Prescott, and Mackenzie Porter, to name a few. More details about this year’s artists and which performers will play which shows are available online.

The Holiday Train departs Montreal on November 27 and follows CP tracks west to Vancouver. First-time Holiday Train artists McKenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas will finish out the tour by departing out of Calgary and wrapping up in the Greater Vancouver area on December 18.

The train will arrive in Toronto on November 29, at 8:15 pm at the CP Yard Office parking lot at 750 Runnymede Road.

More details about the Canadian schedule can be found on their website.

