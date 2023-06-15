Iconic restaurant is permanently closing after 60 years in Toronto

It’s officially the end of an era for the Annex fixture Country Style Hungarian Restaurant, which is set to permanently close its doors after 60 years in Toronto.

The recently renovated family-style restaurant, located at 450 Bloor Street W, has been serving up delicious comfort food since the early ’60s and is well known for its extensive list of schnitzels, breaded cheese, cabbage rolls, and goulash soup.

On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the heartbreaking closure in a note to its “amazing customers.”

“This establishment will be closing due to retirement and we want to thank all of our wonderful guests for supporting us over the past 60+ years. The amazing relationships we’ve built, we could not have done it without you! Thank you for all your support and you will be missed,” the announcement reads.

Following the heartbreaking news, loyal patrons began to share sentimental stories about their visits to the restaurant over the years.

“My family and I have been going there for over 55 years! It was traditional for the family to share meals there. It was like having a home-cooked meal without having to cook or clean up afterward,” one person shared.

“Oh no!! Our family has been going there since the early ’80s. My grandparents and so many families from Hungary and here in Canada have been here. We will miss the platters and uborka saláta and the leves. Many great memories here that I will never forget,” another customer wrote.

“OMG!! Your restaurant is one of our favourite places to eat. I have been coming here since the ’60s. This is going to be a huge loss to the community and all your loyal customers. I am so sad,” one comment reads.

“I’ve been going here my whole life. So sad. I wish you all the best,” another person said.

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant will officially bid farewell to the neighbourhood on August 1, 2023.