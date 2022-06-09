A billboard with real, pickable fruit is coming to the city this summer

Yes, you read that right.

A billboard with pickable, real fruit will be on display in Toronto from June 9 to 13 in celebration of Corona Canada’s latest innovation, Corona Tropical — the brand’s first sparkling water and alcohol beverage made with real fruit juice (from concentrate).

To highlight the taste of the real fruit juice in Corona Tropical, this billboard will feature real fruit that those of legal drinking age can literally pick along with getting a take-home sample of Corona Tropical (while supplies last) and was designed in partnership with local Toronto sustainability artist Kae St. Kitts. Pretty cool, eh?

This experiential billboard arrives just in time for summer, bringing those tropical-paradise vibes to the heart of a major city up north. The billboard is located outside of Frank and Oak on Queen Street West in downtown Toronto.

The new Corona Tropical is a ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage made with sparkling water, alcohol, natural fruit flavours, and real fruit juice (you know, the stuff you can pick off trees and now a billboard). It serves as a great alcoholic bevvy option for those who want an alternative to beer this summer when chilling with friends or kicking back outside in nature.

Corona Tropical contains three grams of sugar and 100 calories per 355 ml serving. It’s available in three mouthwatering flavours — Lime & Cactus, Raspberry & Lemon, and Grapefruit & Lemongrass (each of which are always best enjoyed by adding a lime wedge, of course) — that are sure to transport you from the city right to a tropical paradise.

Corona Tropical is now available nationally, excluding Grapefruit & Lemongrass in Ontario.

Sounds pretty good, right? Why not check out the billboard location in Toronto and enjoy a take-home sample, along with a slice of real fruit picked fresh by you.

To learn more about Corona Tropical, visit coronaextra.ca and follow along on Instagram at @coronacanada.

Corona Tropical Real Fruit Billboard

When: June 9 to 13

Where: Outside Frank and Oak, 735 Queen Street W, Toronto