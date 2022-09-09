News

Toronto residents can sign condolence books for The Queen in person

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 9 2022, 7:20 pm
Toronto residents can sign condolence books for The Queen in person
Government of Canada

Torontonians mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II can now offer their condolences online and in person. Canada’s Head of State died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning over the UK and Commonwealth countries for 70 years.

The Queen first visited Toronto as a young princess in October 1951 where she and Prince Philip met with crowds and even took in a Leafs game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

She would then return time and again to Toronto as Head of State in 1959, 1973, 1984, 1997, 2002, and 2010. You can learn more about the Queen’s visits to Toronto here.


To honour The Queen, two King Street theatres went dark on Thursday, September 8 during the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Landmarks like the CN Tower and the Toronto sign also went dim in memory of Her Majesty.

In a message posted on Twitter, Mayor John Tory stated, “On behalf of the people of Toronto, I offer heartfelt condolences to The King and members of the Royal Family as well as to the many people throughout the Commonwealth who will be feeling a profound sense of loss as we mark the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.”

Toronto residents can share messages of support here, a virtual book of condolences, which, as of Friday afternoon, has over 10,000 messages. Those who want to express their sympathies privately can send an email to [email protected].

For Torontonians who’d rather leave handwritten messages, condolence books will be available at City Hall and the City’s Civic Centres. Locations will be open from Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm. Check here for more information.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.