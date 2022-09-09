Toronto residents can sign condolence books for The Queen in person

Torontonians mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II can now offer their condolences online and in person. Canada’s Head of State died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning over the UK and Commonwealth countries for 70 years.

The Queen first visited Toronto as a young princess in October 1951 where she and Prince Philip met with crowds and even took in a Leafs game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

She would then return time and again to Toronto as Head of State in 1959, 1973, 1984, 1997, 2002, and 2010. You can learn more about the Queen’s visits to Toronto here.

As we mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can reflect on all the support she has shown our city over her 70 years of reign.

The @TorontoArchives created an exhibit entitled The Queen City: Her Majesty in Toronto, here: https://t.co/pf6ssjQTJ2 pic.twitter.com/TxCisls2DX — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 8, 2022



To honour The Queen, two King Street theatres went dark on Thursday, September 8 during the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Landmarks like the CN Tower and the Toronto sign also went dim in memory of Her Majesty.

Tonight, the Toronto Sign will be dimmed in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/RO3uyEjRio — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) September 8, 2022

In a message posted on Twitter, Mayor John Tory stated, “On behalf of the people of Toronto, I offer heartfelt condolences to The King and members of the Royal Family as well as to the many people throughout the Commonwealth who will be feeling a profound sense of loss as we mark the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.”

Toronto residents can share messages of support here, a virtual book of condolences, which, as of Friday afternoon, has over 10,000 messages. Those who want to express their sympathies privately can send an email to [email protected].

For Torontonians who’d rather leave handwritten messages, condolence books will be available at City Hall and the City’s Civic Centres. Locations will be open from Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm. Check here for more information.