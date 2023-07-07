Concerts are always a blast, but imagine if there was a way to take your experience to a whole new level?

ScotiaClub, inside Scotiabank Arena on the 200 level, offers the ultimate concert upgrade. Guests get to enjoy a diverse, rotating menu full of incredible food and sip on premium hand-crafted cocktails before and during the show.

And, with its prime location on the 200 level, ScotiaClub offers unparalleled event views into the arena on a concert night.

This one-of-a-kind VIP experience is available to absolutely anyone who has a ticket to a show at Scotiabank Arena — contrary to what many think, you actually don’t have to be a ScotiaClub member to enjoy it for a concert.

Every concert night, ScotiaClub’s Chef crafts a unique menu that’s full of sustainable ingredients and incorporates fan favourites. Prepare to indulge in an incredible fusion of flavours, with dishes like Wild BC Salmon, Tagliatelle with dinapoli pomodoro sauce, Red Argentinian Shrimp, and a Backyard BBQ Burger with Italian sausage crumble.

There is also a summer drinks menu with new items from concert to concert — and each one perfectly complements the atmosphere.

Before going to your ticketed seat, feel free to head over to ScotiaClub for a premium dining experience, and stay to enjoy a drink at the bar afterwards.

A reservation at the not-so-secret ScotiaClub is sure to be the beginning of an unforgettable concert journey — all you have to do is sit back and indulge, before going off to enjoy the music.

To book a table for your next concert night, head over to Scotiabank Arena’s ScotiaClub website for more information.