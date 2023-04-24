TorontoniansPhotosPeopleCurated

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1950s in colour photographs

blogTO Editors
|
Apr 24 2023, 3:06 pm
Churchman's Nostalgia. With files from Derek Flack.

Toronto was a quieter place in the 1950s. Our skyline was made up of a handful of buildings from the 1930s, our brick buildings were stained with soot from the industry that still dominated our waterfront, and you couldn’t get a drink or go shopping on Sundays.

Yes, there was a time when this was a downright sleepy town.

That said, Toronto was already starting to change in the ’50s. It would take a decade or two for these little seeds to blossom into the type of full-scale transformation the city experienced in the late 1960s and early ’70s, but the signs are there.

In these photos, you see the birth of the subway and the suburbs, tidy downtown streets that are about to explode with neon signs and taller developments.

While Kodak released colour film in the late 1930s, it wasn’t until the 1960s that its use became widespread among amateurs. As such, the collection of colour photographs of Toronto from the 1950s is tiny compared to that of the decade that followed.

Perhaps because of this, they provide an alluring glimpse of a cheerful, if somewhat boring, city on the brink of great change.

The images below represent a mix of photographs, postcards, and other marketing materials that were deemed important enough at the time to be produced in colour.

Behold, the Toronto of the 1950s in vivid colour.

Toronto 1950s

The Toronto skyline in 1956. (PJs Deceased)

Toronto 1950s

The massive railway lands before the CN Tower and condo developments. (Chuckman’s Nostalgia)

Toronto 1950s

James and Albert streets. (Chuckman’s Nostalgia)

Toronto 1950s

Postcard view looking up Bay Street toward Old City Hall.

Toronto 1950s

Old City Hall and Peter Witt streetcar. (Chuckman’s Nostalgia)

Toronto 1950s

Toronto Telegram Building at Bay and Melinda streets.

Toronto 1950s

Postcard view looking up Yonge Street north of Queen Street.

Toronto 1950s

Postcard view of the pre-sign Royal York.

Toronto 1950s

Yonge Street near Summerhill. (John Bromley’s Archives)

Toronto 1950s

A streetcar passes Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Yonge Street pre-subway. (Chuckman’s Nostalgia)

Toronto 1950s

Postcard view looking north to Yonge and Dundas.

Toronto 1950s

Redpath Sugar under construction on Queens Quay. (Wikimedia Commons)

Toronto 1950s

4972 Dundas West. (Toronto Archives)

Toronto 1950s

People getting out from Sunday service. (Toronto Archives)

Toronto 1950s

The quiet Toronto waterfront (likely Ashbridges Bay). (Wikimedia Commons)

Toronto 1950s

Toronto Harbour and ferry in the late 1950s. (Toronto Archives)

Toronto 1950s

Postcard view of a picnic on the Toronto Islands.

A Peter Witt streetcar near Yonge Street and Lawton Boulevard. (Chuckman’s Nostalgia)

Davisville Station in 1956. (Transit Toronto)

Postcard view of Gloucester train at King Station.

Toronto 1950s

Postcard view of the Scarboro Motel, 1950.

Toronto 1950s

Rexdale in the late 1950s. (Toronto Archives)

Old Don Mills Road Bridge (now part of the bike trail system). (Chuckman’s Nostalgia)

 

The birth of Don Mills. (The Toronto Archives)

