New cold noodles dishes to try in Toronto this summer

Summer is officially around the corner in Toronto, which means it’s almost cold noodles season.

And if you’ve never heard of cold noodles, it is exactly as it sounds, noodles served cold rather than hot.

This summer, Hey Noodles is introducing two new flavourful cold dishes: Sesame Paste Noodles and Peanut Butter Bowl.

Hey Noodles is a Canadian restaurant that specializes in serving up authentic dishes hailing from Chongqing, China.

According to the team, they actually went through more than 80 different noodle recipes before landing on an egg noodle they deemed worthy of being “the one.”

The new summer-inspired menu includes cold noodle dishes and options to customize each bowl.

When you’re ready to try it, you can choose your type of noodle (flat egg or round egg), along with the protein (minced pork, beef brisket, or grilled peppers), and toppings.

Of course, you can’t have noodles without also adding some spice, and you can customize that too.

Hey Noodles has six GTA locations, including Toronto, Scarborough, Markham, and Mississauga. Their Scarborough location at 3700 Midland Avenue has a patio with limited seating.

Address: 478 Dundas Street West, Toronto