Popular Ontario beach finally reopening after being shuttered last summer

A popular Ontario beach is finally reopening this summer after being fenced off last year, but efforts are being made to detract mass crowds.

Victoria Beach, located in the town of Cobourg, about an hour east of Toronto, was entirely fenced off during the summer of 2020 to prevent crowds from gathering due to COVID-19 concerns. The town’s Council, however, voted on Wednesday to approve a recommendation to reopen the beach this summer — at least partially.

Fencing will still go up around the beach, but it will be open on weekdays starting May 31. On every weekend and holiday until September 10, the beach will remain closed.

After the reopening, the maximum number of people on the Ontario beach will be capped at 1,200 to make sure that physical distancing can still be maintained.

Council considered a few different options before landing on the weekday openings, including shutting the beach entirely again this summer, and even limiting it to just local residents. Some felt, however, that it would be a “very slippery slope” as not everyone would have proper documentation to prove they lived in the area.

No lifeguards will be present this year, so swimmers will have to exercise caution.