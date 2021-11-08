Cirque du Soleil will make its return to Toronto with their KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities show debuting in Spring 2022.

The Cirque du Soleil show will kick off under the Big Top at Ontario Place on April 14, 2022. This will be the company’s first show in Toronto since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cirque du Soleil has resumed performances in the US in June and will soon bring performances to the UK and Punta Cana in January 2022. The show will be the return of Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS after a pandemic-related hiatus.

KURIOS first debuted in Montreal in 2014 and has been viewed by millions of spectators around the world.

Tickets will be available beginning December 3 and can be ordered here.

KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities

When: Beginning April 14, 2022

Where: Under the Big Top, Ontario Place, Toronto

Tickets: General admission goes on sale here on December 3.