Cineplex opening new entertainment complex "Junxion" near Toronto this year

Canadian movie theatre chain Cineplex is slated to open a first-of-its-kind entertainment and dining complex near Toronto this year.

Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills will feature state-of-the-art cinemas that include UltraAVX and comfortable recliners where you can have food and drinks delivered right to your seat.

The entertainment destination will also feature an open lobby for events and performances, a stage for live music, and a space for outdoor screenings.

There will be plenty of activities to do before and after movie screenings, with a plethora of video games and attractions to choose from, as well as virtual reality from VRstudios.

The entertainment complex will also feature an in-house food hall with a variety of mouthwatering options. The Indoor Food Truck and bar will offer tasty Canadian favourites, wine, and beer.

Programming at the complex will include live music, trivia nights, game nights, and live TV events.

The 45,000 square foot space is set to replace the former Sears location at Erin Mills Town Centre.

Although no official opening date has been announced, Cineplex said that the entertainment complex will be “opening 2023.” This will be Cineplex’s second Junxion location, with the first opening in Winnipeg back in December 2022.

Cineplex plans to open similar entertainment destination locations across Canada in the coming years.

Erin Mills Town Centre is located at 5100 Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga.