An augmented reality experience is coming to Christie Pits

Travel through interdimensional limbo and save the day all while enjoying Toronto’s Christie Pits Park at Planet Fabulon’s new five-day augmented reality experience.

From July 14 to 18, anyone with a phone and time to spare can dive into this free 30-minute adventure. Commissioned by Luminato Festival Toronto, “Splinter-Dimensional” is created by Planet Fabulo in partnership with ASTOUND Digital.

The event uses QR codes to immerse visitors in a journey that rewards attendees with a dance party on July 18th with Toronto DJ, “Me Time.”

Charles Bern, VP of Digital Technology & Innovation at ASTOUND Digital, says the event is a perfect way to support creators impacted by the pandemic and stimulate lost human interaction.

“So many artists and creators have been greatly impacted during the pandemic, which gave us the opportunity to rethink how technology can be used to reignite [the] human passion for exploration and adventure that have been stifled after a year of staying home,” says Bern.

Throughout the park will be “a collection of colourful sci-fi AR objects and characters.” Players will interact with each QR code to follow the story and save “The Captain,” who has become stuck in interdimensional limbo. At the end of the experience, guests leave a digital footprint and are invited to the party.

In pandemic fashion, Alex Rand, Producer of Artistic Programs at Luminato Toronto Festival, says Splinter-Dimensional is a safe and fun way to venture outside after difficult months of lockdown in the city.

In relying on technology, the group of artists behind the event hope to reacquaint visitors with their innerchild and the great outdoor spaces Toronto has to offer.

For more information, visit the Planet Fabulo website, or make your way down to Christie Pits Park with some friends and experience the new reality for yourself.