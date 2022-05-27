Here are 11 celebrities you could spot in Toronto this June

Is there anything better than a celebrity sighting?!

If you love spotting a celebrity just as much as we do, then you know that finding out who’s in town is half the battle.

Running into your favourite actor or actress in your own hometown may seem like pure luck, but with our help it’s easier than you think. At any given moment, one of your favourite celebrities is wandering the streets of Toronto right now just waiting to be found.

Here are 11 celebrities to try and spot in Toronto this June:

Adrienne C. Moore

You may remember her best as Cindy from Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, or maybe you remember seeing her in an episode or two of Blue Bloods or 30 Rock.

Typically recognized for her longtime role on OITNB, Adrienne C. Moore is in Toronto right now filming for her new lead role in the series Pretty Hard Cases alongside Meredith MacNeill.

Meredith MacNeill

Joining Adrienne C. Moore on the set of Pretty Hard Cases is Meredith MacNeill. MacNeill may be spotted in the city throughout the summer months, with filming for the series continuing into August.

MacNeill is a Canadian actress and comedian who has starred in sketch shows like Man Stroke Woman, and Baroness von Sketch Show which was also filmed in Toronto. Her new role in Pretty Hard Cases will be one of her first major television roles in a comedy-drama series.

Catherine Reitman

Catherine Reitman may be spotted in Toronto right now filming for a new season of Workin’ Moms. Not only is Reitman the creator of the show, she is also the executive producer, writer and lead character in Workin’ Moms alongside her husband/co-star Philip Sternberg. The couple live and work together in Toronto in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to catch her in TO!

Reitman has also made small appearances in comedies like Knocked Up and I Love You, Man, along with television series like How I Met Your Mother, Blackish, and Weeds before moving on to Workin’ Moms.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland is in Toronto for his latest role in Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole. Best known for his longtime role of Jack Bauer on the hit Fox series 24, Sutherland has also starred in films like Phone Booth, Pompeii, and Flatliners.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share that Sutherland has already been spotted multiple times throughout the city, so make sure to be on the lookout for him!

Jennifer Tilly

Jennifer Tilly is in Toronto right now for the reboot series of Chucky which is currently filming for season two. Tilly, known for her role of Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky franchise, was recently spotted on route to Toronto with none other than Chucky himself! She will reprise her role as Tiffany for in the new series and is expected to be in town until filming wraps at the end of August.

Tilly has been acting since the 80’s and has been in movies like Liar, Liar with Jim Carrey, The Cat’s Meow, the voice of Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy, along with her roles in the Chucky horror movies Bride of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, among others.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Calling all Arnold Schwarzenegger fans!

A new Netflix series going by the working name of Utap is filming in the GTA this month and stars none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. The new series will be Schwarzenegger’s first major television role, and is said to be based around his 1994 movie True Lies. Schwarzenegger is a longtime actor and previous bodybuilder that is famous for his long list of movies — from his roles in The Terminator films, the Christmas classic Jingle All the Way, Predator, Total Recall, The Running Man, and Twins among many other films.



Schwarzenegger has already been spotted out and about in the city — fans have seen him in downtown riding his bicycle and dining out at a local restaurant.

Alexis Bedel

Alexis Bledel may be spotted in the city this month. Bledel is in Toronto for season five of The Handmaid’s Tale which is filming throughout the GTA and going by its code name of “Ruby Road”.

Bedel is widely recognized for playing Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls including the reunion mini-series on Netflix, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Bledel has also starred in movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Sin City, and Post Grad.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss will also be in Toronto filming for another season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss has starred in television shows like The West Wing, Top of the Lake and Mad Men. She is most recognized for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale which won her a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Yvonne Strahovski

Joining these ladies on the set of The Handmaid’s Tale in Toronto is Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski.

You may remember her best as Dexter’s love interest Hannah McKay in the hit show Dexter in which she won a Saturn Award for best guest starring role on television back in 2013, or maybe you remember her as Sarah Walker in the NBC series Chuck.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey will also be in the Toronto area into the summer months filming for the first season of the drama series Beacon 23.

Headey is best known and recognized for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones up until 2019. However she has also had roles in The Brothers Grimm alongside Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, 300, The Purge, 300: Rise of an Empire, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, a television spin-off of the Terminator franchise.

Patricia Clarkson

Actress Patricia Clarkson will be in Toronto this summer. Clarkson will be filming for Gray, a new series which she plays a CIA spy who has spent the last twenty years in hiding.

Clarkson has acted in many different movies over the years, from being a mom to Mila Kunis in Friends with Benefits, to Emma Stone’s mom in Easy A. She has also had roles in movies like The Maze Runner, The Green Mile, Shutter Island, along with a guest appearance on Netflix’s House of Cards and co-starring on HBO’s Sharp Objects.