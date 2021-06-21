Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Toronto

June 21 is officially National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

And while this year, due to ongoing restrictions, folks are invited to honour the day at home instead of in crowds, there are still plenty of ways you can support the community while doing so. One of these options is by leaning into the local Indigenous food scene.

Here are ways you can honour National Indigenous Peoples Day through local food this year:

Order from Tea N Bannock

The options on this spot’s menu are mouthwatering. From Elk Stew and Bison Burgers to Fry-Bread and Navajo Tacos, the savoury meal selection is bursting with flavour and begging to be ordered for takeout or delivery, today and every day. Be sure to add dessert to your order too — your choices include Bannock Pudding with whipped cream or ice cream and maple syrup, “Bear Paws,” which are sweet, cinnamon-dusted pieces of fry-bread, or Wild Blueberry Crumble.

Address: 1294 Gerrard Street East

Hours: Thursday to Saturday from 3 pm to 8 pm

Contribute to the NishDish Contingency Plan

NishDish, which relies heavily on events, was hit hard by the pandemic. The gathering-place is in transition and is seeking community support so that their team can continue working towards the vision of Indigenous Food Sovereignty.

The business, built on traditional Anishnawbe (Nish) food, has operated in Toronto for over 15 years and has grown to offer catering, and operate a storefront market. To help support the First Nations-owned food emporium as they work to move past the pandemic, check out their crowdfunding campaign here.

The GoFundMe page was created in May 2020 and has since raised over $44,000 at the time of writing.

Make a PowWow Cafe recipe at home

While the snug, Ojibway-style eatery has remained temporarily closed up in response to the pandemic, the folks behind the space have been hosting pop-ups for their tacos, scone dogs and Wildeside sodas.

