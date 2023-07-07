NewsCrime

Woman shot in broad daylight outside Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

Jul 7 2023, 7:29 pm
A woman has been critically injured following a daylight shooting near a Shoppers Drug Mart and child-care centre in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police responded to the call just before 12:30 pm on Friday near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Toronto police say the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Morse Street Child Care Centre has been placed in a hold and secure, and Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East are closed in both directions in the area as officers begin their investigation.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot on Queen Street East towards Boston Avenue. The first suspect is described as a Black male, six feet tall, with a medium build and a white shirt with blood on it.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area and consider alternative routes.

