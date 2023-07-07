Woman shot in broad daylight outside Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

A woman has been critically injured following a daylight shooting near a Shoppers Drug Mart and child-care centre in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police responded to the call just before 12:30 pm on Friday near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Toronto police say the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Morse Street Child Care Centre has been placed in a hold and secure, and Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East are closed in both directions in the area as officers begin their investigation.

SHOOTING:

12:23 pm

Queen St E and Carlaw Ave

-police have responded to shots fired

-police o/s

-reports of one victim with injuries

-avoid the area#GO1576848

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2023

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot on Queen Street East towards Boston Avenue. The first suspect is described as a Black male, six feet tall, with a medium build and a white shirt with blood on it.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area and consider alternative routes.