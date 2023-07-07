Woman shot in broad daylight outside Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

A woman has been critically injured following a daylight shooting near a Shoppers Drug Mart and child-care centre in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.
Police responded to the call just before 12:30 pm on Friday near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.
Toronto police say the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Morse Street Child Care Centre has been placed in a hold and secure, and Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East are closed in both directions in the area as officers begin their investigation.
SHOOTING:
12:23 pm
Queen St E and Carlaw Ave
-police have responded to shots fired
-police o/s
-reports of one victim with injuries
-avoid the area#GO1576848
^lm
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2023
The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot on Queen Street East towards Boston Avenue. The first suspect is described as a Black male, six feet tall, with a medium build and a white shirt with blood on it.
The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.
Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area and consider alternative routes.