Written for Daily Hive by Rui Yang Xu of Akshon Esports



Following a three-day tournament, the Canadian representative for the Red Bull Campus Clutch has been decided.

Out of 16 collegiate teams from across Canada, the winning team ended up being Big Pizza, a team comprised of students from Fanshawe College, Western University, Conestoga College, and the University of Toronto.

In the finals, the champions beat St.Clair College, one of the top collegiate esports programs in the country, by a score of 2-1. The victory netted the team $2,000 and their tickets to Brazil to represent the country in the World Finals.

Big Pizza’s victory is made all the more impressive as the team was a pickup group team, which means the players were put together as they all lacked their own full team. Fortunately, the team also had Will “Rejante” Rejante, a player who previously made it to the World Finals with team BTR last year, as their coach. Rejante wouldn’t be the only BTR alumnus on the roster as James “ToastyUnicorns” Kim was a player for Big Pizza as well.

For the two former BTR players, a return to the World Finals also presents an opportunity to win it all again after the team previously came in third, losing to Egypt’s team Anubis, who went on to win the tournament in 2021.



To learn more about Red Bull Campus Clutch and to find out when the World Finals will take place once it’s announced, visit Red Bull’s page for more detail.