Toronto restroom named one of the best in the country (PHOTOS)

It’s the contest you never knew you needed to participate in – Canada’s Best Restroom is back for 2021, and voting for the country-wide competition is officially open until July 9.

Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that have that certain je ne sais quoi.

Back for another year, the Canadian public has nominated “elegant, eclectic, or downright quirky” non-residential bathrooms that are “inviting” and “memorable.”

From this shortlist, Canadians are asked to vote for their favourite. Judging should be based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.

The winner will receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

Toronto managed to snag a spot on the list, and representing the city is none other than the Toronto Zoo.

The animal-themed washroom was designed with the mission of connecting people, animals, and conservation science to fight extinction in mind. It features the Zoo’s Tundra Trek and its Canadian species.

According to the press release, the design takes its inspiration from our natural world “for its fresh yet familiar atmosphere.”

The cool-blue mosaic walls represent the transition of the horizon to the sky and right to the dark overhead features that represent the night sky across the tundra.

The large sink features a hands-free faucet, soap dispenser, and hand dryer. It also eliminates water splashing on the floor due to the make of the handwashing station.

There are also hooks on the outside of the counter to hang a purse, backpack or coat.

In the men’s washroom, the urinals are separated by polar-bear-shaped dividers.

The doors feature shadows of significant symbols and animals to the tundra theme.

Don’t forget to vote for your personal favourite!