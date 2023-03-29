SportsSoccer

Canada soccer match gets brutal attendance in Toronto and here's why

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Mar 29 2023, 6:53 pm
The Canada men’s national soccer team managed to prevail in a contentious match-up against Honduras on Tuesday in Toronto; however, many fans pointed out the “ridiculous” prices they had to shell out to witness the game live in action.

It was a great game for Canada’s team, who will be heading to Las Vegas to compete for the CONCACAF Nations League trophy after a victorious 4-1 win over Honduras at BMO Field.

The first half saw two early goals from Cyle Larin, with a further two goals coming in the second half from Jonathan David and Jonathan Osorio.

Despite an extraordinary game and relatively pleasant weather, some sections of the stands of BMO Field looked rather empty, and many fans are blaming the match’s high ticket prices.

Although the upper deck was closed off for the game, many claimed that most tickets on Ticketmaster were being sold for $150 or more.

Many expressed interest in watching the match live in person, but were discouraged once they saw how much tickets were selling for.

However, other individuals who purchased their tickets early claimed that the prices weren’t too high for the game, with one fan claiming they managed to purchase two tickets for under $100.

One soccer fan noticed that certain rows and sections appeared to be blocked from purchasing on Ticketmaster, which may explain why certain sections looked empty.

Many suggested that they would’ve actually purchased tickets had they been priced in the $30 to $90 range.

Despite rather low attendance, dedicated soccer fans proved that home-field advantage is definitely real, as Canada won the match with ease.

+ Offside
+ Soccer
