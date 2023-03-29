Canada soccer match gets brutal attendance in Toronto and here's why

The Canada men’s national soccer team managed to prevail in a contentious match-up against Honduras on Tuesday in Toronto; however, many fans pointed out the “ridiculous” prices they had to shell out to witness the game live in action.

It was a great game for Canada’s team, who will be heading to Las Vegas to compete for the CONCACAF Nations League trophy after a victorious 4-1 win over Honduras at BMO Field.

The first half saw two early goals from Cyle Larin, with a further two goals coming in the second half from Jonathan David and Jonathan Osorio.

Despite an extraordinary game and relatively pleasant weather, some sections of the stands of BMO Field looked rather empty, and many fans are blaming the match’s high ticket prices.

Decent atmosphere here at BMO Field. Still crazy that Canada Soccer couldn’t get this place sold out!#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/iYHIVVUabE — Justin Pooni (@justinpooni_) March 29, 2023

Although the upper deck was closed off for the game, many claimed that most tickets on Ticketmaster were being sold for $150 or more.

Bullshit prices for Honduras game, you should be ashamed of yourselves. I would love to take family down to game but prices 150 a ticket come on your killing this game here in Canada. Unbelievable — Ryan MacNeill (@rmacattack0000) March 28, 2023

Many expressed interest in watching the match live in person, but were discouraged once they saw how much tickets were selling for.

@CanadaSoccerEN $150 a ticket, plus @Ticketmaster $28.50 a ticket service fee (🖕🏻) to go watch Canada vs Honduras for Nations League??? LMFAO. What a Fucken joke. Game blacked out on tv. Then the idiots running Canada Soccer wonder why the entire organization is a complete mess. — Joey Espo (@JoeyEspo3) March 28, 2023

However, other individuals who purchased their tickets early claimed that the prices weren’t too high for the game, with one fan claiming they managed to purchase two tickets for under $100.

I got 2 tickets for $91 total. Initially in upper bowl but moved to lower. Same price. — Dinger (@Grove1969) March 28, 2023

One soccer fan noticed that certain rows and sections appeared to be blocked from purchasing on Ticketmaster, which may explain why certain sections looked empty.

So not only did #CANMNT and ticketmaster take away the top section for Canada vs Honduras at BMO Field due to low ticket buys. But now they’ve taken away certain rows in sections. This could be purely coincidence but it looks a little weird right? Or is it just me? #CONCACAF pic.twitter.com/4kBcRHzwxo — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) March 9, 2023

Many suggested that they would’ve actually purchased tickets had they been priced in the $30 to $90 range.

Agreed. Ridiculous. For a CNL game.. they’re pricing it like a Copa America match vs Argentina. IMO these tix should be maybe 30-90$ max. @CanadaSoccerEN — Ryan (@bmbrman85) March 28, 2023

Despite rather low attendance, dedicated soccer fans proved that home-field advantage is definitely real, as Canada won the match with ease.