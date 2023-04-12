Some Ontario malls are getting a big revamp and here's what's new

The next time you pay a visit to your local Cadillac Fairview (CF) shopping centre this year, you may notice a few changes that, though they may not seem too dramatic at first, actually represent a huge difference to the way the malls operate in 2023.

CF is taking its food courts to the next level with some modern features that up the brand’s sustainability game, helping to curb the consequences of food waste through better sorting procedures and advanced organic composting technology.

At select CF locations across Ontario, shoppers will notice new sorting stations — produced by Gorrie/Unwasted, using recycled plastics, quartz, and metal within the station construction — where trained staff will help ensure all waste is sorted effectively so that far less organic matter ends up in landfill.

For food waste in particular, CF properties have adopted some advanced tech from compost experts Terraforma Systems that further breaks down organics using heat and microbes, resulting in up to 80% less organic weight and volume needing transport truck disposal.

This leads to far lower carbon emissions, as proven by the CF centres that have already launched their low-waste dining halls.

Upgrades like this at other CF properties contributed to the company diverting a staggering 46,210 total tonnes of waste from landfills in 2022 alone. Better sorting and onsite composting have managed to reduce landfill-bound waste by over 15% while also recovering up to triple the number of organic materials destined for eco-friendly composting.

The improved low-waste dining halls are forward-thinking, not just when it comes to being environmentally conscious, but also with future legislative changes in mind given Canada’s goal to have zero plastic waste by 2030, and looming bans on organics in Ontario landfills.

The rollout of low-waste dining halls in Ontario follows an impactful system that has been introduced at six of CF’s retail and office properties in Western Canada.

So far, dining halls at CF Fairview Mall, CF Masonville Place and CF Lime Ridge have now fully converted to these new low-waste systems, with CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Markville, and Simcoe Place on the list for revitalization later this year.

It’s just one of the ways that CF is making reducing, reusing, and recycling a priority to help enact change to create a greener, more vibrant future for people and the planet.

Keep an eye out for a brand-new low-waste dining hall at a shopping centre near you, and help do your part to minimize waste and carbon emissions alongside CF.

To learn more about responsibility at Cadillac Fairview, visit CF’s Responsibility page.