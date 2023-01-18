Bucks' Lopez gives bizarre answer for stealing headband from Raptors' Trent Jr.

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. possesses many things: a sense of style, an effective three-point shot, and apparently, a talking headband capable of upsetting his opponents.

During last night’s Bucks-Raptors contest, Milwaukee center Brook Lopez earned his first career ejection for his actions in a little scrum on the baseline.

While tangled up with Trent Jr., Lopez pulled off his opponent’s signature headband, a move which may have gone unnoticed initially but was widely caught on camera afterwards.

Brook Lopez got ejected for taking Gary Trent Jr.'s headband 😅 pic.twitter.com/a57IJRBfvj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2023

As for Lopez’s explanation for the play?

Well, it seems like he might be watching a few too many true crime documentaries.

Asked by teammate Joe Ingles what caused him to steal Trent Jr.’s headband, Lopez suggested that the headband was “talking to him,” and likened his actions to a serial killer.

No, seriously.

Unfortunately, Ingles missed this answer as he walked to grab a postgame meal. So, he came back from the player's lounge demanding an answer and conducted his own line of questioning. Here is that back-and-forth: pic.twitter.com/IvpUMW2uYM — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 18, 2023

“It was just driving me so insane, I had to do something. It was talking to me,” Lopez told the media, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “Make sure this never gets aired: you know how like serial killers say the dog in their apartment building was talking? The headband was talking to me.”

In a follow-up quote, Lopez suggested that “Steve Trent” just “wanted to hold” him as part of the reason for the skirmish.

“Steve Trent, whatever the guy’s name is, he wanted to hold me. He wanted to hold me, that’s how good of a person I was,” Lopez added.

Whatever you say, Brook.

Trent Jr. did not meet with the media postgame for comment.

Lopez did get the last laugh despite the ejection, though, with his Bucks coming out with the 130-122 win.

Toronto and Milwaukee aren’t set to meet again until March 19, when the Raptors return to Wisconsin. One can only assume that Trent Jr. will be securing his headband a little tighter next time.