Boutique building with homes from the $800Ks available in Leslieville

In Toronto’s competitive real estate market, it’s not every day you find modern homes that are ready for immediate move-in for the taking. Even rarer is it to find homes available in pockets of some of the city’s most coveted neighbourhoods.

Among them is Leslieville, known as being the perfect convergence of urban living with a quaint neighbourhood vibe. Lush trees, parks, cafes, restaurants, and other small businesses line the streets of George Condos and Towns’ intimate, 8-storey residence, which currently happens to have a few hot properties on the market.

Introducing Leslieville

“Leslieville has the best of a ‘small town feel’ with the benefit of connectivity and proximity to the rest of the city,” says the President and COO of George’s developer Rockport Group, Daniel Winberg. The homes, which comprise 83 condos and eight modern townhomes, are the epitome of luxury living but in a trendy, bohemian way — and without the stuffiness or pretension that come with living in some of Toronto’s more affluent communities.

“The project was inspired by George Leslie, the famous horticulturist who founded Leslieville,” Winberg tells us.

Staying true to the neighbourhood’s heritage, it was essential to the developers that the George have abundant green space, giving shape to its Urban Yard, green roof, and lush courtyard.

According to Winberg, this development is all about providing people and families with an active lifestyle with the perks of beaches and sprawling parks all within walking distance. But, it also connects residents to the downtown core with TTC stops right outside their doorsteps and nearby highways.

Thoughtful design

Built with design-conscious urbanites in mind, the homes are also brilliantly designed inside and out. “George was designed with the end-user in mind. The suites’ thoughtful layouts and high-end finishes are what set George apart,” adds Winberg.

Architecturally configured by RAW Design and designed by Mike Niven Interior Design, each home seamlessly combines modernity, functionality, and aesthetically pleasing interior finishes. Its 9’ ceilings and engineered hardwood flooring give homes an airy feel while spacious balconies (each equipped with a gas BBQ) open the space up to the lively neighbourhood.

In the kitchen, residents will find stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, gas range stove, full-size integrated dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Quartz countertops, backsplashes, and under-counter lighting make for a sleek feel — ready for your next culinary creation.

Outdoor oasis

It’s paramount to Rockport that residents be able to extend their living spaces to the outdoors, which is why they’ve even gone so far as to trademark them as Urban Yards. Unlike your standard backyard or patio, these spaces are finished with a textured surface on the balcony slab, bbq hookups, and a water connection for optimal use.

“Most often, condo buyers assume they will be giving up a backyard to live downtown,” says Winberg, “but at George, we know how important outdoor space is to homeowners and we created The Urban Yard to meet that need. These Urban Yards truly redefine outdoor space, creating an expansive ‘yard’ that gives you room to stretch out and enjoy, play, cook, and entertain.”

The Urban Yards — although varying in size — range up to 30′ wide and 10′ deep — providing ample room for patio furniture, hosting private barbecues, dining al fresco, and creating your own urban garden.

Ample amenities

The amenities at George are quite unlike any other and, like everything else, have been designed with residents in mind. “George has a wonderful amenity floor with a gym, party room, and large rooftop terrace with BBQs, a fire pit, and parkour exercise equipment,” says Winberg.

The outdoor rooftop gym is decked out with body weight exercise machines designed to give you a satisfying workout. The fitness centre also provides room for solo training and stretching.

Once you’re done your workout, the rooftop terrace is the perfect place to cook up a meal or make a cocktail using the outdoor kitchen and bar. Sit back and soak up some rays on one of the rooftop lounge chairs. And as night falls, you can cozy up to the fire pit.

To learn more about owning at George Condos and Towns, you can visit georgecondos.ca.