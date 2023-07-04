"The reaction has been amazing": Bob McCown's health improving after strokes

Bob McCown’s health is improving after suffering two strokes in June.

The legendary American-born broadcaster, known mainly for his work as the host of sports talk show Prime Time Sports, shared on Twitter at the end of June that he recently suffered two strokes.

There was plenty of concern regarding the 71-year-old at the time, as he said he was unable to walk or talk. On Tuesday afternoon, however, he let his fans know that he is doing much better now.

“My speech and walking have improved and hospital staff are figuring out when to kick me out of here,” McCown said. “I’m not well yet but I am better! The reaction has been amazing! Thank you!!!”

Though Prime Time Sports was taken off air in 2019, McCown has managed to keep busy. He hosts The Bob McCown Show alongside notable Canadian sports broadcaster John Shannon. McCown also serves as a brand ambassador for the online sportsbook BetRivers.

Though he still has a way to go in his recovery, it sounds like McCown is on the mend. Many sports fans throughout Canada and the United States will be wishing him well and hoping we can hear him get back to doing what he does best in the near future.