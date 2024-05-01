If you’ve ever reached the point of watching a Toronto Blue Jays game where you get the urge to toss something onto the field, you’re probably not alone.

And even though throwing things onto the field is strictly prohibited in any professional sporting venue that you’ll visit, one fan in attendance for last weekend’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to give it a go anyway.

A fan shared on social media how his son landed a paper plane on the field at a recent Blue Jays game.

Zach Beeson, who goes by the handle Zachbeeson22 on X, shared a video of his child tossing the contraption from the upper deck of the Rogers Centre all the way down before eventually landing on the field.

Now safe to share: While at the @BlueJays game my son threw a paper airplane from the top deck of Rogers Centre. It made its way to the field with fans cheering and was picked up by @Dodgers RF @TeoscarH. pic.twitter.com/Wm8aq3PEzs — Zach Beeson 🇺🇲 (@zachbeeson22) May 1, 2024

“The progress of the game/event will not be disrupted by fans’ actions or by unauthorized persons entering the playing field/event area or restricted areas,” the official Rogers Centre code of conduct reads, per MLB.com.

The fans in the section cheered on the plane as it travelled from the upper deck, down past the luxury boxes, 200 level, and 100 level before eventually hitting the Rogers Centre turf.

As relayed by Beeson, the plane was eventually picked up by former Jay and current Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez, who spent six seasons with the organization at the MLB level from 2017 through 2022, was a fan favourite during his time in Toronto before being traded to the Seattle Mariners prior to the beginning of last season. After one year in Seattle, Hernandez signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract this past January.

The Jays themselves are currently playing a Wednesday afternoon game against the Kansas City Royals. At 15-16 entering today, they sit five games back of first in the American League East and one game below .500.