Blue Jays lose pitcher Julian Merryweather to Cubs

After three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Julian Merryweather is headed to the Windy City.

The Blue Jays lost the 31-year-old pitcher on waivers to the Chicago Cubs today.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Julian Merryweather has been claimed off waivers by the Cubs 🔹 RHP Junior Fernández has been assigned outright to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/F2bdTV3n4p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 17, 2023

The right-handed reliever pitched 26.2 innings for the Blue Jays last season, putting up a 6.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts.

Merryweather, who was drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2014 amateur draft, was picked up by Toronto as part of the Josh Donaldson trade in 2018 (he was the “player to be named later”). Merryweather made his MLB debut for the Blue Jays in 2020.

We’re now less than a month away from Blue Jays pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, with their first spring training game set for February 25. The Blue Jays open the regular season in St. Louis on March 30. Opening Day at the newly renovated Rogers Centre is set for April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.