Trio of Blue Jays leading their positions in All-Star voting update

The Toronto Blue Jays probably aren’t quite where they’d like to be in the standings these days, as they sit fourth in the American League East.

But at least they’re looking to be well-represented at this year’s Mid-Summer Classic next month.

Per the latest voting update for this year’s MLB All-Star Game, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and third baseman Matt Chapman are the leading vote-getters for their respective positions among American League players.

Bichette and Guerrero Jr. have both represented Toronto at the All-Star game each of the last two seasons, while Chapman made the All-Star Game in 2019 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

While the trio is well on their way to returning to the All-Star Game, they could have a few teammates joining them.

Whit Merrifield, who made the All-Star Game in 2019 while with Kansas City is second among the voting for AL second basemen, and Brandon Belt is second among designated hitters.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk, who made his All-Star Game debut last season, is currently fourth in the voting for his position.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s outfielder trio of Kevin Kiermaier, George Springer, and Daulton Varsho have also cracked the top 10 in voting among AL outfielders, as they rank fifth, seventh, and 10th, respectively.

In total, 62 different players have represented the Blue Jays at All-Star Games over the years since the franchise’s founding in 1977.

Interested fans can vote up to five times a day by casting their ballots here from now until June 22 in the first phase of voting to determine the roster, with a second phase of voting open on June 26 to determine each league’s starting lineup.

This year’s All-Star Game takes place at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11, with the Home Run Derby set to take place the day prior.