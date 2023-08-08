Blue Jays' Hyun-jin Ryu feeling "much better" after being hit by comebacker

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu appears to have avoided a serious injury after being drilled by a comebacker against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

In just his second start of the season, Ryu was forced to leave Monday’s game versus the Guardians after taking a comebacker off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez to the shin. The 36-year-old was able to stay on his feet and get the out at first base to end the fourth inning but immediately crumpled to the ground afterward. Thankfully, manager John Schneider told reporters that Ryu is feeling much better today and could make his next scheduled start.

Hyun Jin Ryu could make his next start (Sunday) John Schneider says. His x-rays were negative and he’s feeling “much better” today. It’s a stunning turn after seeing him down on the field last night. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 8, 2023

This is a huge sigh of relief for the Blue Jays, as Ryu looked excellent before leaving Monday’s outing, allowing no hits through his four innings while striking out two. It was much improved from his first start of the season versus the Baltimore Orioles, where he allowed four earned runs over five innings.

Suffering anything significant would have been especially devastating for Ryu, who was out of action for 14 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The veteran left-hander struggled last season prior to the operation but has proven to be one of the game’s better pitchers throughout his career when healthy. It would be fantastic news for the Blue Jays if he were able to make his next start and continue to build on what was a very promising start versus the Guardians.

If Ryu is unable to go, the Blue Jays won’t have to worry about a replacement for the time being, as they are currently running a six-man rotation. Getting the ball in tonight’s game versus the Guardians will be Yusei Kikuchi, who will look to help guide the Blue Jays to their fifth straight win.