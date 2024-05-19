Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has had a difficult last couple of seasons trying to re-establish himself in the majors. Still, it looks like he has finally rediscovered his swagger.

The 26-year-old started his third MLB game of the season with the Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier today and had himself quite an outing. Manoah pitched seven shutout innings and was nearly perfect, allowing just a single hit, striking out seven batters, and not allowing a single run to score.

That allowed the Blue Jays to build up a 5-0 lead going into the eighth inning when reliever Trevor Richards came in for Manoah. The Jays eventually won the game by a score of 5-2.

Alek Manoah tosses seven scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/CMxBpAck0E — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 19, 2024

The outing is the best that Manoah has looked in the major leagues since he finished third in Cy Young voting after an excellent 2022 season. Blue Jays fans have been patiently waiting for the former first-round pick to bounce back, and though it may have taken longer than expected, Manoah showed that he still has the spark necessary to dominate games.

Fans took to social media to praise what some have already dubbed the “comeback player of the year.”

DONT TWEET THE COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR — SportsSplexx (@SportsSplexx) May 19, 2024

He’s back! — Leafs Fan (@theleafsfan007) May 19, 2024

This guys on fire! — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) May 19, 2024

I have no idea where this MANOAH came from but you love to see it 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — TheOneMarr3ro ™ (@Marr3ro) May 19, 2024

Alek Manoah is so back — WE ARE PHAMILY (@WeArePhamily28) May 19, 2024

Love this for him. Vintage all-star performance — Carlos (@ASAP_Cp3) May 19, 2024

HES SOOOO BACKKKK — Cam (@CamR1758) May 19, 2024

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR — TBJplswin (@TBJplswin2) May 19, 2024

manoah is so back pic.twitter.com/V0Ln7FWfnb — abbyreallyeepy (@abbyafterglow) May 19, 2024

The Manoah haters are real quiet right now #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/BDUA0pRmEn — Michelle (@michelleinblue) May 19, 2024

This is Manoah’s second straight impressive start. Last Sunday, he pitched seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, letting up just four hits and three runs. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 14 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays have not been having a great season and currently sit dead last in the AL East with a 20-25 record, but fans can take solace in the fact that their former ace might finally be back after a few dark years.

also_like]