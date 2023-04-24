Blue Jays call up heat-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson from minors

Nate Pearson is getting another look with the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Monday, the team announced they had called up the right-handed pitcher Pearson from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to join the team starting with tonight’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Pearson, who was previously the No. 7 prospect on Baseball America’s Top 100 list in 2020, has had an up-and-down tenure while managing his lofty expectations over the past six seasons since being selected by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft.

He had a record of 2-1 with an ERA of 5.18 and 36 strikeouts in 17 appearances for the Blue Jays in his career in the 2020 and 2021 seasons but did not make it back to the major leagues in 2022. At age 26, the team is facing a bit of a final test with him to see what his MLB future may hold.

In eight games with Buffalo this season, Pearson has a 2.16 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched.

In 2023 spring training, Pearson relied primarily on his four-seam fastball averaging out at 99 mph, while also mixing in an 81 mph curveball and an 87 mph slider, as per Brooks Baseball.

In a corresponding move, Adam Cimber was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right rhomboid strain. Cimber had an ERA of 4.50, 6 strikeouts and one save in 11 appearances this season.

The Blue Jays host the White Sox at 7:07 pm tonight at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.