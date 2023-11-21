Blue Jays offering Black Friday sale for tickets under $10

Though there won’t be any baseball played at the Rogers Centre until April, it’s never too early to start planning your next trip to see the Toronto Blue Jays next season.

The Blue Jays are offering $9 tickets (before fees and taxes) to fans this week as a part of a promotion for Black Friday.

For games against five different American League opponents (and one National League opponent in the New York Mets), the team has put up select seats in the 500-level for less than $10 for 17 of its 81 home games this upcoming season.

Here are the game dates and opponents for which the offer is available over the four-day span that the deal is available:

Seattle Mariners, April 9-10

New York Yankees, April 16-17

Kansas City Royals, April 29-May 1

Chicago White Sox, May 20-22

Boston Red Sox, June 17-19

New York Mets, September 9-11

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, November 24 at 10 am ET through to Monday, November 27 at 11:59 pm ET.

The Rogers Centre will have a new look for fans next season, with the park undergoing the second phase of renovations focusing on the stadium’s lower bowl during this offseason.

The Blue Jays are looking to build off their 2023 campaign, in which they finished third in the American League East with an 89-73 record, the ninth-best record across the MLB.

Playoff success has still been hard to come by in Toronto, however, with the team getting swept out of the postseason in each of its last three appearances. The Jays are riding an 0-7 playoff streak dating back to 2016.