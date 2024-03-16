Blue Jays' Bichette interrupts Brian Cashman interview with home run

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette hit a home run right as New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was being interviewed this afternoon.

Compared to Nick Castellanos’ series of home runs that have blown up over social media, this particular interruption wasn’t as bad (or good, depending on how you view it). Still, it had some pretty good comedic timing nonetheless.

Bo Bichette interupts the Brian Cashman interview with his 1st home run of the spring. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/8bQuvl3idi — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 16, 2024

Despite the crack of the ball off the bat, Cashman didn’t appear phased in the slightest, as he never once glanced at the field and continued with his answer like nothing had happened.

This home run helped put together a near comeback victory for the Blue Jays. Bichette’s homer made it an 8-3 game. The Jays then plated one run in the seventh and five in the top of the eighth inning to give them a temporary 9-8 lead, but the Yankees were able to respond with two of their own runs in the bottom of the eighth and wound up walking away with a 10-9 victory.

Though his home run didn’t help the Jays pick up a win, it’s hard not to be impressed with how Bichette has looked so far. In 39 at bats, the 26-year-old is hitting .410 with an OBP of .425. Numbers like that won’t be sustainable in the 2024 season but indicate that Bichette is in store for another big year.

The Blue Jays have less than two weeks of spring training remaining before the season gets underway. They will kick things off on March 28 on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, while their home opener will be on April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.