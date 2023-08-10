Blue Jays' Bassitt shares his thoughts on team's polarizing red jerseys

In his first year with the franchise, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt has been quickly integrating himself into the team’s fanbase.

Signing in Toronto this past offseason on a three-year contract, the 31-year-old starter has become a fan favourite for his interactions and strong social media presence — not to mention a pretty solid performance on one of the league’s best pitching staffs.

But like many first-time players on the Jays, he’s learning that certain fans have long-held opinions, especially when it comes to how the team should look on the field.

On Thursday, Bassitt offered up his opinion about the team’s red uniforms, which he himself wore last on a July 31 start against the Baltimore Orioles.

“I loved the reds. Didn’t realize how many people hate them,” Bassitt shared in a post on Instagram. “I now hate them. But I hate that I love them. #CanadaDayOnly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Bassitt (@cbass419)

Bassitt using the word “them” three times in the post makes it a little confusing to see if he’s saying he hates the jerseys themselves or the fans who hate the jerseys. But given that he added the #CanadaDayOnly hashtag, it appears that his opinion is along the lines of “it’s a cool jersey, but only every once in a while.”

Toronto’s first Canada Day uniform came out in 1996, with the team’s rough current design for its red jerseys coming out in 2013 and being worn on non-Canada Day games since 2017. Per Sporting News, the Blue Jays have won just four of their 14 games since 2017 in the jerseys.

“They’re not the Toronto Red Jays,” is a quote heard all too often around the Rogers Centre whenever the team comes out in those uniforms.

Maybe if a few more players speak up, they’ll remain a once-a-year novelty once and for all.