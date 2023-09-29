Blue Jays pitcher Bassitt emotional after reaching 200-inning milestone

After making his 12th strikeout of the night against the New York Yankees on Thursday, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt finished his season in style with exactly 200 innings pitched on the year.

When the game ended, the 34-year-old was emotional over the milestone.

“To get to 200 innings, you have to have so many people trust you; you have to have so much work behind the scenes that people don’t see,” Bassitt said to reporters.

“It’s been my only goal forever,” he added. “So to get it, to have this organization believe in me like they do, it means the world to me.”

The moment was especially sweet after going through a difficult season, which saw him opt of a contract with the New York Mets last year.

“There been a pain that I’ve held for well over a year just because of how last year ended for me,” Bassitt told Blue Jays writer Ethan Diamandas. “I just promised myself that I’m gonna give the best chance I got to the team that signs me.”

#BlueJays' Chris Bassitt was emotional in his post-game tonight: "There's been a pain that I've held for well over a year just because of how last year ended for me. And I just promised myself that I'm gonna give the best chance I got to the team that signs me." — Ethan Diamandas (@EthanDiamandas) September 29, 2023

Luckily for the Jays, they ended up being that team, signing the Toledo, Ohio, native to a three-year, $63 million deal in December.

Since then, Bassitt logged a career-high season with 16 wins and an ERA of 3.60.

He’s also done important work off the field.

Earlier in the year, Bassitt and his wife Jessica partnered with the Jays Care Foundation on an initiative called “Bassitts Pitch In,” which donates $10,000 each time the team won a game that he pitched in.

A few months later, that pledge has climbed to $200,000.

✅ 200 Innings

✅ 200K donation to @JaysCare Pitch in with the Bassitts: https://t.co/Tp44qYrR52 pic.twitter.com/fsOJpg1BW9 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 29, 2023

Bassitt’s next start will likely come in the playoffs, which the Jays have not yet punched their ticket to. Toronto can secure a playoff spot on Friday night, though, with a win coupled with a Seattle Mariners loss.