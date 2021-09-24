Blue Jays offering $15 tickets as Rogers Centre capacity doubles

The Toronto Blue Jays got good news today, as Ontario is increasing capacity limits on pro sports stadiums, effective tomorrow.

The Blue Jays will see their capacity double, from 15,000 to 30,000, under the new rules. It’s coming at precisely the right time for the Jays, who are in a playoff race and have their biggest series of the season beginning on Tuesday — a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees.

Toronto is currently just one game back of the Yankees for the second wild card spot in the American League.

“With just six home games remaining for the Blue Jays to clinch a postseason berth, we need fan support more than ever to create the infamous Toronto loud home field advantage,” the team said in a press release.

With the increase in capacity, the Blue Jays are reopening the 500-level at Rogers Centre, with tickets starting at just $15. Standard seating and physically distanced options are available, the team said.

Proof of full vaccination is required to attend for all fans aged 12 and older. A negative COVID-19 test will no longer be accepted, except for people with a doctor’s note saying they can’t receive the vaccine due to medical exemptions.

Crowd capacities differ depending on whether an event is taking place indoors or outdoors. Rogers Centre is being considered as an outdoor venue, even when the retractable roof is closed.

“It’s a very high air exchange turnover,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health. “Even when closed, given the amount of air and space, we can continue to consider it an outdoor venue.”