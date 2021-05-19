Introducing the most delicious partnership you’ll see this week

We’re big fans of exciting collaborations in the food and beverage realm, especially these days when dining at home is the new going out.

So, if there’s an opportunity for us to indulge in a new kind of culinary experience from the comfort of our sofa, we’re on board from the get-go. That being said, the expansion of a partnership between two beloved food brands has piqued our interest.

Starting today, Pizza Hut Canada and Beyond Meat have teamed up to launch a selection of irresistibly delicious new menu items made using plant-based proteins — available only to Canadians living in GTA (Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton, and Oakville) and Edmonton — for a limited time.

If you’re still processing this scrumptious news, we’re right there with you. With the partnership expansion comes not one but three all-new craveable, carnivore-approved Beyond Meat menu items that promise to deliver on the iconic Pizza Hut flavour fans know and love.

The first contender is The Great Beyond Pizza. Setting a new standard for pizza, this specialty pie is dressed with fresh veggie toppings, including sliced, tangy banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and savoury Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, all served on the Pizza Hut crust of your choice.

(Spoiler alert: From now until June 6, you can try The Great Beyond pizza for FREE. Read on to learn how.)

The second mouth-watering menu item? The Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread. Picture a crispy flatbread topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, roasted red pepper, creamy alfredo sauce, and gooey mozzarella cheese. You can snag this brand-new menu item for just $7.99.

Lastly, there’s the Beyond Creamy Alfredo. This appetizing savoury pasta dish is layered with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella — it’s the comfort food we all need right now.

Anyone who has yet to try Beyond Italian Sausage is in for a real treat — period. It’s designed to lock in the same flavourful taste and juicy texture of Italian pork sausage by using simple, plant-based ingredients. It also helps that it comes with nutritional benefits, like being rich in protein, gluten-free, and soy-free, containing less saturated fat and no bioengineered ingredients. And like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Italian Sausage is made with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics, or hormones.

With restrictions still in full swing, you can grab your phone or computer to visit pizzahut.ca or the Pizza Hut Canada app to order these new Beyond Meat dishes for contactless delivery (or pickup if you need an excuse to leave the house).

Anyone curious to try The Great Beyond has the perfect reason to do so — at no extra cost — with Pizza Hut’s current promotion.

From now through Sunday, June 6, the pizza provider is offering a BOGO special on all pizzas. This means you can add The Great Beyond to your usual pizza order and taste the goodness of this limited-time eat for free.

If you’re all about customizing your pie to perfection, you’ve got the option to add on the new Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble as a topping on your go-to Pizza Hut favourite, whether a personal pan size or large pie. (It’s the best of both worlds.)

To find a participating location near you, check out the Beyond Meat blog. Be sure to tag @PizzaHutCanada and @BeyondMeat on any snaps of your slice and spread the word about these delicious new menu items!